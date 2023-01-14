South Carolina State visits North Carolina Central after Wright's 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-15, 0-2 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-8, 1-1 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina Central -11.5; over/under is 153.5 BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Justin Wright scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 64-59 win over the Coppin State Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 7-0 at home. North Carolina Central is the top team in the MEAC with 14.2 fast break points.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State is eighth in the MEAC with 20.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Davion Everett averaging 4.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Eagles. Brendan Medley-Bacon is averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 66.3% over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Advertisement

Rakeim Gary is shooting 35.6% and averaging 11.6 points for the Bulldogs. Raquan Brown is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 79.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article