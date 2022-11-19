South Carolina State visits North Florida on 4-game road slide

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-4) at North Florida Ospreys (0-2)
Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Florida -12; over/under is 152
BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State hits the road against North Florida looking to end its four-game road losing streak.
North Florida finished 11-20 overall a season ago while going 7-5 at home. The Ospreys allowed opponents to score 71.2 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.
South Carolina State finished 6-8 on the road and 15-16 overall last season. The Bulldogs averaged 71.8 points per game last season, 14.1 from the free throw line and 19.2 from beyond the arc.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.