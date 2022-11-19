South Carolina State visits North Florida on 4-game road slide

North Florida finished 11-20 overall a season ago while going 7-5 at home. The Ospreys allowed opponents to score 71.2 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State hits the road against North Florida looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

South Carolina State finished 6-8 on the road and 15-16 overall last season. The Bulldogs averaged 71.8 points per game last season, 14.1 from the free throw line and 19.2 from beyond the arc.