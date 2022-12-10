South Carolina State visits South Carolina Upstate following Gainey's 21-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-9) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-4)
The Spartans are 3-0 in home games. South Carolina Upstate has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Bulldogs are 1-9 in road games. South Carolina State is sixth in the MEAC scoring 69.2 points per game and is shooting 40.4%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gainey is shooting 46.2% and averaging 16.5 points for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 9.8 points for South Carolina Upstate.
Lesown Hallums is shooting 46.8% and averaging 12.3 points for the Bulldogs. Rakeim Gary is averaging 8.7 points for South Carolina State.
___
