After an unplanned hiatus because of COVID-19 issues, UConn is back playing again and among the top 10 teams in the poll. The Huskies saw their streak of top-10 appearances that dated to 2005 end right before the holidays after a loss to Louisville. That was the team’s last game until beating Creighton on Sunday. The Huskies had four games wiped out because of coronavirus cases. In all nearly 400 women’s games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 since the Division I college basketball season began.