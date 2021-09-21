Beamer said Doty had no lingering effects from the injury. Doty was on track to start for South Carolina (2-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) before his injury.
Noland is the one-time graduate assistant who joined the team when Doty got hurt this summer. Noland started the first three games of the season, but left early against Georgia when his hand got stepped on.
Beamer expected Noland would also be ready to go against Kentucky (3-0, 1-0) if called on.
