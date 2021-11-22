The Gamecocks (6-0) outscored the Huskies 16-3 in the final quarter.
Trailing by 52-50 late in the third quarter, South Carolina turned up its defense, holding UConn (3-1) without a field goal for 7:38 spanning the final two periods. South Carolina outrebounded UConn 42-25.
Paige Bueckers scored 19 points to lead the Huskies, who had won nine of the 10 previous meetings between the schools.
NO. 23 SOUTH FLORIDA 71, NO. 9 OREGON 62
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Elisa Pinzan had a career-high 26 points to go with 10 assists while South Florida scored 28 points off turnovers to beat Oregon in the third-place game at the inaugural women’s Battle 4 Atlantis.
Sydni Harvey added 22 points for the Bulls (4-2), who repeatedly got their hands in passing lanes for deflections that kept interrupting the Ducks’ attempts to establish any kind of rhythm.
Sydney Parrish scored 15 points to lead Oregon (3-2), which committed a season-high 25 turnovers.
___
