SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Malik Moore scored 33 points and grabbed a dozen rebounds as South Carolina Upstate cruised past NAIA Coker, 89-69 on Saturday night.

The Spartans close out their nonconference schedule Wednesday when they travel to Georgia Tech and open Big South Conference play in Clinton, S.C. against Presbyterian.

SC Upstate built a 14-point lead at intermission and cruised to its eighth win in 11 meetings with the Cobras. Coker won the last meeting between the schools, 76-63 in 1998.

The Spartans had a two-game win streak snapped, 98-71 at North Carolina State last Saturday.

SC Upstate shot 33 of 66 from the field, including 9 of 19 from distance and was 14 of 18 from the free throw line.

Freshman Chandler Lindsey came off the bench to score 16 points to lead Coker. Larry Cooper added 15.

