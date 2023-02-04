South Carolina Upstate earns 76-70 win over UNC Asheville

Gainey was 4 of 9 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Spartans (10-13, 5-7 Big South Conference). Trae Broadnax added 14 points and five rebounds. Justin Bailey made three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.

The Bulldogs (18-7, 10-2) were led in scoring by Drew Pember, who finished with 29 points and eight rebounds. Caleb Burgess added 10 points and six assists for UNC Asheville. The Bulldogs ended a nine-game winning streak with the loss and fell into a first-place tie with Radford.