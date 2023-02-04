South Carolina Upstate earns 76-70 win over UNC Asheville

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Jordan Gainey’s 19 points helped South Carolina Upstate defeat UNC Asheville 76-70 on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs (18-7, 10-2) were led in scoring by Drew Pember, who finished with 29 points and eight rebounds. Caleb Burgess added 10 points and six assists for UNC Asheville. The Bulldogs ended a nine-game winning streak with the loss and fell into a first-place tie with Radford.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.