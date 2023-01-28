South Carolina Upstate faces conference rival Radford

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Radford Highlanders (13-9, 7-2 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-11, 4-5 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina Upstate -3.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate faces Radford in a matchup of Big South teams. The Spartans have gone 7-1 at home. South Carolina Upstate allows 70.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Highlanders are 7-2 in Big South play. Radford ranks sixth in the Big South with 12.2 assists per game led by Josiah Jeffers averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Gainey is averaging 15.4 points and 1.9 steals for the Spartans. Trae Broadnax is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

DaQuan Smith is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Highlanders. Kenyon Giles is averaging 10.0 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the past 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

