South Carolina Upstate faces South Carolina, aims to stop road slide

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-3) at South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3)
The Spartans are 0-3 on the road. South Carolina Upstate has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.2 points for the Gamecocks. Carter is averaging 13.8 points for South Carolina.
Jordan Gainey is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 11.0 points for South Carolina Upstate.
