South Carolina Upstate faces South Carolina, aims to stop road slide

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-3) at South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3) Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate travels to South Carolina looking to stop its three-game road losing streak. The Gamecocks are 2-0 in home games. South Carolina is sixth in the SEC shooting 33.9% from downtown, led by Chico Carter Jr. shooting 53.8% from 3-point range.

The Spartans are 0-3 on the road. South Carolina Upstate has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.2 points for the Gamecocks. Carter is averaging 13.8 points for South Carolina.

Jordan Gainey is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Justin Bailey is averaging 11.0 points for South Carolina Upstate.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

