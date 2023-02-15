South Carolina Upstate takes down Longwood 72-67

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Jordan Gainey scored 17 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Longwood 72-67 on Wednesday night.
DeShaun Wade led the Lancers (18-10, 10-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Wilkins added 12 points and eight rebounds for Longwood. In addition, Walyn Napper had 11 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Saturday. South Carolina Upstate visits High Point while Longwood hosts Radford.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.