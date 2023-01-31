South Carolina Upstate takes on Campbell on 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-12, 4-6 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (9-13, 4-6 Big South) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate heads into the matchup with Campbell after losing three in a row. The Fighting Camels have gone 4-6 in home games. Campbell is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Spartans are 4-6 in conference play. South Carolina Upstate is fourth in the Big South scoring 32.9 points per game in the paint led by Ahmir Langlais averaging 6.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Clemons is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Devon Dunn is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Trae Broadnax is averaging 10 points and 3.1 assists for the Spartans. Jordan Gainey is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article