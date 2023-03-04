UNC Asheville takes on South Carolina Upstate in Big South Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (16-14, 10-8 Big South) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (25-7, 16-2 Big South) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Asheville Bulldogs and South Carolina Upstate Spartans square off in the Big South Tournament. The Bulldogs’ record in Big South games is 16-2, and their record is 9-5 in non-conference play. UNC Asheville is the top team in the Big South with 13.0 assists per game led by Caleb Burgess averaging 4.4.

The Spartans are 10-8 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Pember is scoring 20.6 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 15 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Jordan Gainey is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Trae Broadnax is averaging 11.8 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

