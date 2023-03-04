UNC Asheville beats South Carolina Upstate in tourney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drew Pember’s 31 points led UNC Asheville over South Carolina Upstate 66-62 on Saturday in the Big South Conference Tournament semifinals.
Trae Broadnax led the way for the Spartans (16-15) with 16 points and two steals. South Carolina Upstate also got 15 points from Justin Bailey. In addition, Jordan Gainey had eight points.
Pember scored 15 points in the second half to help .
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.