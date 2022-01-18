The Spartans are 3-1 against conference opponents. South Carolina Upstate has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Spartans square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: D’Maurian Williams is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. Lance Terry is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.
Bryson Mozone is averaging 13.9 points for the Spartans. Gainey is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.
LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.
Spartans: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.