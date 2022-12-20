South Carolina Upstate visits Kennesaw State after Rideau's 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-5) at Kennesaw State Owls (7-4) Kennesaw, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kennesaw State -8; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate takes on the Kennesaw State Owls after Floyd Rideau scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 80-63 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Owls have gone 3-0 at home. Kennesaw State averages 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Spartans have gone 1-5 away from home. South Carolina Upstate ranks seventh in the Big South shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrell Burden is averaging 10.9 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Jordan Gainey is shooting 41.3% and averaging 16.9 points for the Spartans. Trae Broadnax is averaging 9.2 points for South Carolina Upstate.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article