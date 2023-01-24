South Carolina visits Florida following Jackson's 30-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina Gamecocks (8-11, 1-5 SEC) at Florida Gators (11-8, 4-3 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina visits the Florida Gators after Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II scored 30 points in South Carolina’s 81-66 loss to the Auburn Tigers. The Gators have gone 6-3 at home. Florida is sixth in the SEC with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Colin Castleton averaging 9.2.

The Gamecocks are 1-5 against SEC opponents. South Carolina has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gators and Gamecocks meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castleton is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 9.6 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida.

Jackson is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 11.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 35.9% over the past 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

