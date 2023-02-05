South Carolina wins rematch of NCAA final to stay undefeated

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Aliyah Boston scored 23 of her 26 points in the second half, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to help No. 1 South Carolina beat fifth-ranked UConn 81-77 on Sunday. The Gamecocks (23-0) have won 29 consecutive games since losing to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament title game last year. They’ve also won four of the past five meetings with the Huskies, including a victory in the NCAA championship game last season.

South Carolina used its size again to top the Huskies. The 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso and Boston, the reigning AP Player of the Year helped the Gamecocks have a 42-30 advantage on the boards, including grabbing 25 offensive rebounds.

Boston finished with 11 rebounds for the 76th double-double of her career.

Aaliyah Edwards led UConn (21-3) with 25 points.

NO. 6 IOWA 95, PENN STATE 51

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Caitlin Clark had 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds to lead Iowa over Penn State.

Monika Czinano scored 14 points and Kate Martin added 11 for the Hawkeyes (19-4, 11-1 Big Ten), who took the lead midway through the first quarter and pulled away in a lopsided second half to win their eighth straight game.

Taniyah Thompson led Penn State (13-11, 4-9) with 11 points while Leilani Kapinus had 10. Kapinus, Makenna Marisa and Shay Ciezki, all averaging double figures this season, combined to go 2 for 15 from the floor in the first quarter.

NO. 16 DUKE 57, NO. 9 NOTRE DAME 52

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Celeste Taylor scored 14 points in Duke’s come-from-behind victory at Notre Dame.

Trailing for most of the game’s first 28 minutes, the Blue Devils (20-3, 8-2 ACC) took the lead for good in the final two minutes of the third.

Maddy Westbeld led Notre Dame (18-4, 9-2) with 15 points and Sonia Citron scored 14.

LOUISVILLE 62, NO. 11 NORTH CAROLINA 55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chrislyn Carr scored 11 of her 17 points in the third quarter and Louisville ended North Carolina’s eight-game winning streak.

Hailey Van Lith also had 17 points for the Cardinals (17-8, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who made 9 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter of a game that was mostly a defensive struggle.

Deja Kelly scored 13 points but was just 3-of-16 shooting for the Tar Heels (17-6, 8-4), Paulina Paris added 12 points and Anya Poole had 10.

