Dowdle was hurt on the first play Saturday against Florida. Dowdle, a senior from Asheville, North Carolina, was helped to the sidelines before going to the locker room. He eventually returned to sidelines with a brace on the knee.
Muschamp says the injury does not require surgery, meaning Dowdle will return “sooner than later.”
Dowdle has 457 yards and four touchdowns this season.
