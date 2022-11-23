South Dakota Coyotes and the Sam Houston Bearkats square off in Cypress Lake, Florida

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-0) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (3-2) Cypress Lake, Florida; Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota Coyotes take on the Sam Houston Bearkats at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida. The Coyotes have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. South Dakota allows 72.6 points and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Bearkats have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Sam Houston ranks eighth in the WAC shooting 32.2% from deep. Tristan Ikpe leads the Bearkats shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Plitzuweit is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for South Dakota.

Qua Grant is averaging 14.4 points, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 10.8 points for Sam Houston.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article