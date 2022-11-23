South Dakota Coyotes and the Sam Houston Bearkats square off in Cypress Lake, Florida

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-0) vs. South Dakota Coyotes (3-2)
The Bearkats have a 5-0 record in non-conference play. Sam Houston ranks eighth in the WAC shooting 32.2% from deep. Tristan Ikpe leads the Bearkats shooting 50% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Plitzuweit is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for South Dakota.
Qua Grant is averaging 14.4 points, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 10.8 points for Sam Houston.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.