South Dakota hosts Allen and UMKC

South Dakota Coyotes (5-7) at UMKC Kangaroos (4-9) Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the South Dakota Coyotes after Shemarri Allen scored 28 points in UMKC’s 70-64 loss to the Green Bay Phoenix. The Kangaroos are 2-3 on their home court. UMKC leads the Summit in rebounding, averaging 36.0 boards. Allen David Mukeba Jr. paces the Kangaroos with 8.3 rebounds.

The Coyotes have gone 0-4 away from home. South Dakota is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Kangaroos and Coyotes match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 16.7 points for the Kangaroos. Allen is averaging 16 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for UMKC.

A.J. Plitzuweit is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

