South Dakota hosts Coastal Carolina after Brown's 20-point showing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-4) at South Dakota Coyotes (5-6)
The Chanticleers are 1-3 in road games. Coastal Carolina leads the Sun Belt scoring 16.4 fast break points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Bruns is averaging 11.7 points for the Coyotes. Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.
Brown is averaging 16.3 points and 2.3 steals for the Chanticleers. Essam Mostafa is averaging 12.9 points and 10.4 rebounds for Coastal Carolina.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.