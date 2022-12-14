South Dakota hosts Coastal Carolina following Brown's 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-4) at South Dakota Coyotes (5-6) Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota -2.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces the South Dakota Coyotes after Jomaru Brown scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 102-39 win over the Regent Royals.

The Coyotes have gone 3-1 in home games. South Dakota ranks fifth in the Summit with 12.0 assists per game led by Max Burchill averaging 2.3.

The Chanticleers are 1-3 on the road. Coastal Carolina scores 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 15.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Bruns is shooting 44.8% and averaging 11.7 points for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Brown is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Essam Mostafa is averaging 12.9 points and 10.4 rebounds for Coastal Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

