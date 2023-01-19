South Dakota hosts Smith and Denver

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Denver Pioneers (11-9, 2-5 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-10, 3-3 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota -4.5; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on the South Dakota Coyotes after Tevin Smith scored 20 points in Denver’s 78-71 win over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Coyotes have gone 5-3 in home games. South Dakota is 4-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pioneers are 2-5 against conference opponents. Denver is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Coyotes and Pioneers match up Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kruz Perrott-Hunt is shooting 39.8% and averaging 13.9 points for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Tommy Bruner is averaging 16.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

