South Dakota St. comeback tops Eastern Washington 77-76

Ethan Price drilled a 3-pointer with just under nine minutes left to push Eastern Washington’s lead to 69-46. Mayo knocked down three clutch 3-pointers and scored 15 points as the Jackrabbits finished the game on a 31-7 run.

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Zeke Mayo drove left, spun back to his right and leaned into a jumper in the lane with two seconds left to cap a 23-point South Dakota State comeback to edge Eastern Washington, 77-76 on Saturday night.

Mayo finished with 30 points on 11 of 16 shooting, including 5 for 10 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Jackrabbits (4-7). William Kyle III scored 10 points, shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Alex Arians was 3 of 10 shooting (1 for 5 from distance) to finish with nine points.