The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Colleges

South Dakota St. top St. Thomas behind Dentlinger

By
December 31, 2022 at 6:26 p.m. EST

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Matt Dentlinger scored 22 points as South Dakota State beat St. Thomas 71-64 on Saturday.

Dentlinger was 9 of 10 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Jackrabbits (7-8). Zeke Mayo added 12 points while going 4 of 15 (2 for 7 from distance), and they also had 11 rebounds and five assists. Alex Arians was 4 of 12 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The Tommies (11-6) were led in scoring by Brooks Allen, who finished with 30 points and two steals. St. Thomas also got 10 points from Kendall Blue. Andrew Rohde also had eight points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. South Dakota State visits North Dakota State while St. Thomas hosts Denver.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Loading...