Douglas Wilson added 16 points and nine rebounds for South Dakota State (2-2). Arians had 10 points and seven assists. South Dakota State was the picked to win the Summit League in the preseason poll, getting 33 of 36 first-place votes.
Solomon Young led Iowa State (1-1) with 24 points. Johnson had 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, and Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 12.
SDSU also beat Iowa State 65-58 in Ames on December 23, 2008 for its only road win that season, going 1-15. Current SDSU head coach Eric Henderson was on the Iowa State bench for that game.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.