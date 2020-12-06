Selland drove from the left side into the lane before kicking the ball out to to Theuninck in the right corner. Jill Townsend, who led Gonzaga with a career-high 29 points, came up short on a half-court heave at the buzzer.
South Dakota State (3-0) opened its season with a seven-point win over then No. 15 Iowa State and now has 13 wins over ranked opponents.
Gonzaga (1-2) has played all three of its games in South Dakota. Thanksgiving weekend they lost a close game to No. 1 South Carolina before rallying from 18-points down to edge South Dakota State.
This time the Bulldogs only fell behind by eight midway through the second quarter but led 30-28 at the half.
Theuninck finished with 11 points, hitting three of the Jackrabbits’ 11 3-pointers on 25 attempts. Tylee Irwin scored 16 points and Paiton Burckhard added 14. Haley Greer had 10 assists.
LeeAnne Wirth scored 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting and twin Jenn Wirth had 10 rebounds for Gonzaga.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.