South Dakota State opened a 21-0 lead with touchdowns in each of the first three quarters. The Bears (1-7, 1-4) cut the deficit to 21-7 on a 57-yard run early in the fourth quarter, but the Jackrabbits scored twice to make it 35-7 before Missouri State capped the scoring.
Johnson finished with five catches for 164 yards and a score for South Dakota State. Keaton Heide passed for 173 yards and a score.
Jeremiah Wilson ran 12 times for 87 yards and a touchdown for Missouri State.
