Strong, who added his second touchdown of the game and ninth this season in the fourth quarter, finished with 122 yards on 19 carries. He collected his fifth 100-yard game this season and 15th of his career.
Janke finished with 101 yards receiving on nine catches for the Jackrabbits (5-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked eighth in the FCS coaches poll.
Connor Sampson was 29-of-51 passing for 207 yards but no scores for the Leathernecks (1-6, 1-3).
