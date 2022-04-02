The Jackrabbits, who never trailed, scored 15 consecutive points to cap a 21-1 run that made it 25-5 with a minute left in the first quarter. Seton Hall (24-13) went more than 7 minutes without a field goal, missing 11 consecutive shots and committing two turnovers, during that span and trailed by at least 20 points throughout the second half.
Sydney Cooks led the Pirates with 14 points and nine rebounds but made just 6 of 18 from the field. Andra Espinoza-Hunter, the only other Seton Hall player to score in double figures, had 10 points on 3-of-14 shooting.
Seton Hall’s Lauren Park-Hill, the team’s leader in scoring (18.6 per game) and assists (7.1) this season, had eight points, four assists and three steals. The unanimous first-team all-Big East selection went 0 for 12 from the field and 0 for 5 from 3-point range and committed six turnovers.