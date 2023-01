Zeke Mayo scored 14 points and added nine rebounds and six steals for the Jackrabbits (8-9, 3-2 Summit League). Matt Dentlinger scored 14 points while going 6 of 9 and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Arians was 4 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.