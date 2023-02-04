South Dakota State faces North Dakota State after Mors' 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Dakota State Bison (9-14, 6-5 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-11, 8-4 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -7; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on the North Dakota State Bison after Matthew Mors scored 23 points in South Dakota State’s 96-73 victory over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Jackrabbits have gone 7-1 at home. South Dakota State is 6-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bison have gone 6-5 against Summit opponents. North Dakota State ranks second in the Summit with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Nelson averaging 6.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Nelson is averaging 16.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

