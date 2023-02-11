South Dakota State fends off South Dakota 72-67

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Matt Dentlinger scored 20 points, Zeke Mayo added 19 and South Dakota State defeated South Dakota 72-67 on Saturday night.
A.J. Plitzuweit finished with 18 points and four assists to pace the Coyotes (11-15, 6-8). Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 15 points and Tasos Kamateros scored 13.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. South Dakota State visits Denver and South Dakota visits Omaha.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.