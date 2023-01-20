South Dakota State hosts Denver after Mayo's 31-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Denver Pioneers (12-9, 3-5 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-9, 5-2 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on the Denver Pioneers after Zeke Mayo scored 31 points in South Dakota State’s 84-61 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Jackrabbits are 5-1 in home games. South Dakota State ranks ninth in the Summit with 10.7 assists per game led by Mayo averaging 3.2.

The Pioneers are 3-5 in Summit play. Denver is fourth in the Summit shooting 35.6% from downtown. Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente leads the Pioneers shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The Jackrabbits and Pioneers meet Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayo is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.7 points for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Tommy Bruner is scoring 16.2 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 11.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

