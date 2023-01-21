South Dakota State hosts Denver following Mayo's 31-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Denver Pioneers (12-9, 3-5 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-9, 5-2 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -10; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State hosts the Denver Pioneers after Zeke Mayo scored 31 points in South Dakota State’s 84-61 win against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Jackrabbits are 5-1 in home games. South Dakota State has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pioneers have gone 3-5 against Summit opponents. Denver leads the Summit with 40.3 points per game in the paint led by Touko Tainamo averaging 10.0.

The Jackrabbits and Pioneers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayo is averaging 15.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Tommy Bruner is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 16.2 points and 4.4 assists. Tainamo is averaging 11.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

