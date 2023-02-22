South Dakota State hosts Mitchell and UMKC

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMKC Kangaroos (11-18, 7-9 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (17-11, 12-4 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 20 points in UMKC’s 81-73 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks. The Jackrabbits are 9-1 on their home court. South Dakota State is third in the Summit at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.4 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Kangaroos have gone 7-9 against Summit opponents. UMKC ranks second in the Summit with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Allen David Mukeba Jr. averaging 7.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Matthew Mims is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Advertisement

Shemarri Allen is averaging 17 points and two steals for the Kangaroos. Mitchell is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article