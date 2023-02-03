South Dakota State hosts North Dakota State after Mors' 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Dakota State Bison (9-14, 6-5 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-11, 8-4 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays the North Dakota State Bison after Matthew Mors scored 23 points in South Dakota State’s 96-73 victory over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Jackrabbits are 7-1 in home games. South Dakota State is seventh in the Summit scoring 69.0 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Bison are 6-5 against Summit opponents. North Dakota State ranks third in the Summit with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Grant Nelson averaging 8.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is shooting 43.1% and averaging 17.2 points for the Jackrabbits. Matthew Mims is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Nelson is averaging 16.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 13.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article