South Dakota State hosts Omaha following Dentlinger's 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Omaha Mavericks (7-12, 3-4 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-9, 4-2 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -10; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays the Omaha Mavericks after Matt Dentlinger scored 26 points in South Dakota State’s 82-64 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Jackrabbits are 4-1 on their home court. South Dakota State averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Mavericks are 3-4 in Summit play. Omaha is ninth in the Summit allowing 76.3 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is averaging 14.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Jackrabbits. Dentlinger is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Advertisement

Frankie Fidler is averaging 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Mavericks. Luke Jungers is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article