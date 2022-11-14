South Dakota State hosts Saint Bonaventure after Banks' 22-point showing

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-1) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1)
Brookings, South Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Daryl Banks III scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 84-80 overtime loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins.
South Dakota State finished 15-0 at home a season ago while going 30-5 overall. The Jackrabbits gave up 73.2 points per game while committing 15.4 fouls last season.
Saint Bonaventure went 7-4 on the road and 23-10 overall a season ago. The Bonnies averaged 70.0 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 18.3 from deep.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.