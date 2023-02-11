South Dakota State hosts South Dakota following Mayo's 41-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Dakota Coyotes (11-14, 6-7 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-11, 9-4 Summit) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota State -10; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on the South Dakota Coyotes after Zeke Mayo scored 41 points in South Dakota State’s 90-85 victory against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Jackrabbits are 8-1 on their home court. South Dakota State is eighth in the Summit in rebounding averaging 29.5 rebounds. Mayo leads the Jackrabbits with 6.2 boards.

The Coyotes have gone 6-7 against Summit opponents. South Dakota is the top team in the Summit shooting 38.7% from deep. Miles Brach leads the Coyotes shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayo is averaging 18.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 14.1 points for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 12.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

