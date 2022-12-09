South Dakota State Jackrabbits take on the Eastern Washington Eagles on 4-game skid

Eastern Washington Eagles (4-5) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-7)
The Eagles have gone 1-3 away from home. Eastern Washington has a 0-4 record against teams above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Charlie Easley is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for South Dakota State.
Steele Venters is averaging 13.7 points for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 10 points for Eastern Washington.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.