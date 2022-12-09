South Dakota State Jackrabbits take on the Eastern Washington Eagles on 4-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Washington Eagles (4-5) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-7) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State will try to end its four-game slide when the Jackrabbits take on Eastern Washington. The Jackrabbits have gone 0-1 in home games. South Dakota State gives up 74.4 points and has been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 1-3 away from home. Eastern Washington has a 0-4 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Charlie Easley is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for South Dakota State.

Steele Venters is averaging 13.7 points for the Eagles. Angelo Allegri is averaging 10 points for Eastern Washington.

