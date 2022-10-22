South Dakota State scores 35 unanswered for 7th straight win

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Mark Gronowski threw three touchdown passes and he ran for two scores, and South Dakota State dominated the second half in beating North Dakota 49-35 on Saturday for its seventh straight victory.

South Dakota State (7-1, 5-0 Missouri Valley Conference) trailed 21-7 late in the second quarter and 21-14 at halftime. Gronowski led three third-quarter touchdown drives, connecting with Jaxon Janke from 10-yards out and Zach Heins from the 2. He also had a 1-yard scramble.