South Dakota State takes on Montana, aims to halt 3-game slide

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-6) at Montana Grizzlies (3-5)
The Jackrabbits are 1-4 in road games. South Dakota State gives up 73.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.4 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bannan is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Thomas is averaging 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 44.3% for Montana.
Zeke Mayo is averaging 12.4 points and seven rebounds for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 10.2 points for South Dakota State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.