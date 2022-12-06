South Dakota State takes on Montana, aims to halt 3-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-6) at Montana Grizzlies (3-5) Missoula, Montana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montana -2.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State enters the matchup against Montana after losing three straight games. The Grizzlies are 3-1 in home games. Montana ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 25.0 points per game in the paint led by Dischon Thomas averaging 9.0.

The Jackrabbits are 1-4 in road games. South Dakota State gives up 73.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bannan is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Thomas is averaging 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 44.3% for Montana.

Zeke Mayo is averaging 12.4 points and seven rebounds for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 10.2 points for South Dakota State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article