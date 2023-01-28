South Dakota State visits Western Illinois after Mayo's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-10, 6-3 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-8, 6-4 Summit) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Illinois -2; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Zeke Mayo scored 23 points in South Dakota State’s 60-54 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Leathernecks have gone 9-2 at home. Western Illinois averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Jackrabbits are 6-3 in Summit play. South Dakota State has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton Massner is averaging 18.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Leathernecks. Alec Rosner is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Western Illinois.

Mayo is shooting 42.8% and averaging 16.5 points for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

