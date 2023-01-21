South Dakota takes on Omaha, aims to end 3-game slide

Omaha Mavericks (7-13, 3-5 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-11, 3-4 Summit)
The Mavericks are 3-5 in Summit play. Omaha ranks fourth in the Summit with 12.7 assists per game led by JJ White averaging 3.9.
The Coyotes and Mavericks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kruz Perrott-Hunt is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Coyotes. A.J. Plitzuweit is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota.
Luke Jungers averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Frankie Fidler is averaging 13.2 points, six rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Omaha.
LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.
Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.
