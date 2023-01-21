South Dakota takes on Omaha, aims to end 3-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Omaha Mavericks (7-13, 3-5 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (8-11, 3-4 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota -4.5; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota aims to end its three-game skid when the Coyotes play Omaha. The Coyotes have gone 5-4 in home games. South Dakota is eighth in the Summit with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tasos Kamateros averaging 4.5.

The Mavericks are 3-5 in Summit play. Omaha ranks fourth in the Summit with 12.7 assists per game led by JJ White averaging 3.9.

The Coyotes and Mavericks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kruz Perrott-Hunt is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Coyotes. A.J. Plitzuweit is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Luke Jungers averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Frankie Fidler is averaging 13.2 points, six rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

