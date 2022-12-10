South Dakota takes on UC Irvine in non-conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) at South Dakota Coyotes (5-5) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Dakota -5.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: A.J. Plitzuweit and the South Dakota Coyotes host DJ Davis and the UC Irvine Anteaters in a non-conference matchup. The Coyotes are 3-0 in home games. South Dakota is fifth in the Summit with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tasos Kamateros averaging 4.6.

The Anteaters are 1-2 on the road. UC Irvine leads the Big West shooting 41.0% from downtown. Ofure Ujadughele leads the Anteaters shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Plitzuweit is scoring 12.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Coyotes. Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 11.0 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 33.9% for South Dakota.

Davis is shooting 44.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Anteaters. Dawson Baker is averaging 13.3 points for UC Irvine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

