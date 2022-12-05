South Dakota visits Air Force after Petraitis' 22-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (5-4) at Air Force Falcons (5-4)
The Coyotes have gone 0-3 away from home. South Dakota ranks second in the Summit shooting 38.1% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Falcons. Camden Vander Zwaag is averaging 10.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Air Force.
A.J. Plitzuweit is averaging 11.6 points for the Coyotes. Kruz Perrott-Hunt is averaging 11.3 points for South Dakota.
