South Dakota visits North Dakota following Perrott-Hunt's 30-point showing

South Dakota Coyotes (7-8, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-9, 0-2 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 30 points in South Dakota’s 80-63 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 4-4 at home. North Dakota gives up 71.5 points and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Coyotes are 2-1 against Summit opponents. South Dakota allows 72.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Omot is scoring 11.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 8.0 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

A.J. Plitzuweit averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 51.9% from beyond the arc. Perrott-Hunt is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

