South Dakota wins 69-68 over BYU

A.J. Plitzuweit’s two free throws gave South Dakota a five-point lead with 18 seconds left. BYU closed the gap to one with seven seconds remaining and though the Coyotes missed a pair of free throws they held on to win after a BYU 3-point try missed.

Perrott-Hunt was 7-of-13 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Coyotes (5-4). Paul Bruns added 15 points while shooting 4 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Tasos Kamateros had nine points while adding six rebounds.